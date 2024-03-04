Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Price Up 10%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.35. 2,517,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,250,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTYX shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Lifesci Capital upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.36.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,690.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,690.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 139.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 37,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 107,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,677,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,371,000 after purchasing an additional 124,298 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 26.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,257,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 259,736 shares in the last quarter.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

See Also

