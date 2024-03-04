Verge (XVG) Tops One Day Volume of $29.22 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Verge has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $108.55 million and approximately $29.22 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,998.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.37 or 0.00681451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00130253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00052494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.41 or 0.00219733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.29 or 0.00169553 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00042196 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.