Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Insider Jonathan Keyser Sells 7,789 Shares

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 3.1 %

Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verra Mobility

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 125.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,543,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,514,000 after buying an additional 11,996,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,555,000 after buying an additional 2,447,297 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,024.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,486,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,067,000 after buying an additional 2,265,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 58.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,792,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,089,000 after buying an additional 1,759,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,439.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after buying an additional 1,596,194 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.