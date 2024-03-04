Virco Mfg. Co. (VIRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

Virco Mfg. Trading Up 2.0 %

VIRC opened at $10.75 on Monday. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $84.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. Analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity at Virco Mfg.

In related news, VP Patricia Levine Quinones sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $44,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,401.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,300 shares of company stock worth $52,472 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

See Also

