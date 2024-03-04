Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Declares $0.03 — Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,412. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $199,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

