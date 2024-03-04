Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,729. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 20.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,192 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,190 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

