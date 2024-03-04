Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,729. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
