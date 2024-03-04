Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Up 2.7 %
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.94. 145,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,922. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.02.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
