Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.94. 145,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,922. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

