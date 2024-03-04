Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.26

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.26 and last traded at $28.26, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

Want Want China Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Want Want China

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

Further Reading

