Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.26

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.26 and last traded at $28.26, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.
Want Want China Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Want Want China
Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Want Want China
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- What is a Dividend King?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Want Want China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Want Want China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.