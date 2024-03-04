Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Insider Daniel Bley Sells 2,000 Shares

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:WBS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.21. 1,347,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,020. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBS. Bank of America began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Webster Financial by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

