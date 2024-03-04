Western Resources (TSE:WPX) Trading Down 5.6%

Western Resources Corp (TSE:WPX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 167,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 659,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Western Resources Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Western Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Resources Corp, formerly Western Potash Corp, is a Canada-based company, which intends to be able to pursue investment opportunities in other resource properties that may contain metals or minerals other than potash and in jurisdictions that may be outside of Saskatchewan. The Company considers alternative value enhancing opportunities for those resource properties, such as joint ventures, spin-offs or business combinations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.