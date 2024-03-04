ZClassic (ZCL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $529,737.09 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00059527 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00048215 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00017540 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
ZClassic Coin Profile
ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
