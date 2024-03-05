300,000 Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Purchased by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Core & Main at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 37.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 6.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Core & Main by 7.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Core & Main by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $6,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,599,771 shares of company stock worth $2,554,400,733 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNM traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $48.49. 1,949,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,163. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $50.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

