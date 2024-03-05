42-coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (42)

42-coin (42) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $126.23 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for approximately $39,410.84 or 0.59237075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00126602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008219 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001592 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000063 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

