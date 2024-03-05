7Pixels Price Reaches $0.11 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $1.79 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 0.11217325 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

