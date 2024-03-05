Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Admiral Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMIGY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.10. 6,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,920. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $35.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Admiral Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

