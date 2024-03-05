ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Short Interest Update

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 9,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get ADT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

ADT Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ADT by 11.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,786 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 304,754 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ADT by 69.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 516,156 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 211,807 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in ADT by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 22,429,407 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $134,576,000 after buying an additional 1,127,309 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ADT by 44.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,966,871 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $11,801,000 after buying an additional 602,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ADT during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,141,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,994. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. ADT has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADT will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.