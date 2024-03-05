Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in February

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,858,900 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 48,553,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,520.3 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

Agricultural Bank of China stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,333. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

