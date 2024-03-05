Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in February

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,858,900 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 48,553,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,520.3 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance
Agricultural Bank of China stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,333. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.41.
About Agricultural Bank of China
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Agricultural Bank of China
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.