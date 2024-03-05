Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Short Interest Update

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Aimia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIMFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. 4,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,011. Aimia has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

