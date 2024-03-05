Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Short Interest Update

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Aimia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AIMFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. 4,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,011. Aimia has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.
Aimia Company Profile
