Aion Market Capitalization Tops $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $663.01 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00128789 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00036036 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00018403 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003134 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001595 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

