Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €27.62 ($30.02) and last traded at €27.91 ($30.34). 811,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.32 ($30.78).

Aixtron Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of €34.13 and a 200 day moving average of €33.38.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.

