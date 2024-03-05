Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €27.62 ($30.02) and last traded at €27.91 ($30.34). 811,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.32 ($30.78).
Aixtron Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of €34.13 and a 200 day moving average of €33.38.
About Aixtron
AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aixtron
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.