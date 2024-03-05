Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in February

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.9 days.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

AGMJF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

