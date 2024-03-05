Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Hits Market Capitalization of $150.56 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $150.56 million and $14.14 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000563 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00018307 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000127 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

