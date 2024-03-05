Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,800 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the January 31st total of 263,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Amerigo Resources Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of ARREF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 63,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,937. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $162.97 million, a PE ratio of 102.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.0222 dividend. This is a positive change from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

