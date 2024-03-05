ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Short Interest Update

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,967,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 4,208,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,967.0 days.
ANZ Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ANZGF remained flat at $18.18 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. ANZ Group has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $18.20.
About ANZ Group
