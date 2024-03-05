ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Short Interest Update

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,967,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 4,208,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,967.0 days.

ANZ Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANZGF remained flat at $18.18 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. ANZ Group has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Get ANZ Group alerts:

About ANZ Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.