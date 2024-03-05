Ardor (ARDR) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $106.92 million and $13.63 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00061149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00021796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00018632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.