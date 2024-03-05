Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,415,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the January 31st total of 1,179,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 329.1 days.

Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance

Shares of ARLUF remained flat at $29.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $29.92.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

