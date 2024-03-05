Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,415,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the January 31st total of 1,179,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 329.1 days.
Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance
Shares of ARLUF remained flat at $29.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $29.92.
About Aristocrat Leisure
