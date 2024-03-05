Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 954,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.35. 716,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,447. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,441,104 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

