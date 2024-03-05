ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,655 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of ASML worth $138,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML traded down $29.20 on Tuesday, reaching $968.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,106. The company has a fifty day moving average of $839.78 and a 200-day moving average of $714.49. The company has a market capitalization of $382.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,007.68.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

