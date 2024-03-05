ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in February

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,272,800 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 1,358,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,728.0 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
ASAZF stock remained flat at $28.13 during trading on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
