ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in February

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,272,800 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 1,358,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,728.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

ASAZF stock remained flat at $28.13 during trading on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

See Also

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

