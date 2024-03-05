ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 31st total of 378,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.6 days.

ATCO Price Performance

Shares of ACLLF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.89. 941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,966. ATCO has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 5.32%. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.