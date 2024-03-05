Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Update

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,300 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the January 31st total of 717,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 344,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 163,954 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $390,210.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,402,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,859,054.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,440 shares of company stock worth $24,560. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Athira Pharma stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 298,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,807. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.83.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.25. On average, analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

