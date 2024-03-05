AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Update

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 132,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AUDC shares. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on AudioCodes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 5.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 13.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.42. 95,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.27 million, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

