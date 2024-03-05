Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Sold by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,861 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 1.89% of Aura Biosciences worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AURA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 301,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 202,844 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of AURA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 248,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,251. The firm has a market cap of $344.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 6,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $50,492.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $481,251.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aura Biosciences news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,853 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $121,116.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AURA shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Aura Biosciences from $38.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.

