Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

AUROW traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 36,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,719. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 604.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 310,929 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 506.4% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 228,554 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 798,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 117,823 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 59,849 shares during the period.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

