AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Short Interest Down 7.2% in February

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 6,640,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

AvePoint Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVPT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,593. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 0.85.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.57 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AvePoint will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,286,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,430,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,200 in the last ninety days. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 182,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,517,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,192,000 after buying an additional 89,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

Further Reading

