B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold stock opened at C$3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.87. The company has a market cap of C$4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 360.00, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTO. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.47.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

