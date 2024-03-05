Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.37 Per Share

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.91. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bakkavor Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Bakkavor Group stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 99.20 ($1.26). 760,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,970. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of £574.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4,800.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. Bakkavor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.52).

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, burritos, stir-fries, food-to-go products, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

