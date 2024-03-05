Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.37 Per Share

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.91. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Bakkavor Group Trading Up 3.3 %
Bakkavor Group stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 99.20 ($1.26). 760,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,970. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of £574.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4,800.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. Bakkavor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.52).
Bakkavor Group Company Profile
