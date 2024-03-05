Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Down 12.3% in February

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 184,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In related news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse stock remained flat at $55.35 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.99. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $74.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BELFB. StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

