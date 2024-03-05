Beldex (BDX) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Beldex has a total market cap of $252.01 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.30 or 0.05606223 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00061007 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00020966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00021910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00018552 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,647,230 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,587,243 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

