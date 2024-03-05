BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,970,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 8,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

BHP stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

