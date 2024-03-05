BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Update

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCAB shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioAtla from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,439,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,080,065.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Steinman bought 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,459 shares in the company, valued at $78,840.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,320. Corporate insiders own 8.38% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 843.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 144.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCAB remained flat at $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 261,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,806. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

