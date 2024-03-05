Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Up 19.0% in February

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,780,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 9,900,000 shares. Currently, 42.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 2,684.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after buying an additional 1,511,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after buying an additional 980,355 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 716,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after buying an additional 391,441 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,957,000 after buying an additional 369,448 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after buying an additional 328,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,391. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $625.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of -0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMEA

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.