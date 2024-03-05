Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Biophytis Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of BPTS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,386. Biophytis has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

