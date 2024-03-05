Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Biophytis Trading Down 8.6 %
Shares of BPTS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,386. Biophytis has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.
Biophytis Company Profile
