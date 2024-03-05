Bitcoin Cash Trading Up 34.3% Over Last 7 Days (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $392.72 or 0.00620719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and $1.33 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,267.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00048812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.12 or 0.00153506 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,660,456 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.