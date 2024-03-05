Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $162,938.89

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 48.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 18% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $19.68 million and approximately $162,938.89 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00127309 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00035864 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00018680 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003137 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001599 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

