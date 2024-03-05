Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Up 10.9% in February

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,500 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 480,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,042.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 16.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 15.6% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,484,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,396,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 75.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.84. 487,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,277. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,394.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $88.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

See Also

