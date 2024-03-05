BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Increases Dividend to $5.10 Per Share

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 5.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00.
BlackRock has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. BlackRock has a payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BlackRock to earn $44.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.
BlackRock Trading Up 2.4 %
NYSE:BLK opened at $834.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $841.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $796.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $726.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.69, for a total value of $408,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
