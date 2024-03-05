BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Increases Dividend to $5.10 Per Share

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 5.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00.

BlackRock has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. BlackRock has a payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BlackRock to earn $44.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

NYSE:BLK opened at $834.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $841.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $796.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $726.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.69, for a total value of $408,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

