Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) is Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,685,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,622 shares during the period. Blueprint Medicines makes up approximately 3.6% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 4.42% of Blueprint Medicines worth $134,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 316,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 124,792 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPMC. Barclays boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.67. 601,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,940. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average is $68.17. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The business had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,420,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,714 shares of company stock worth $2,987,010. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

