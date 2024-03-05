BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Up 19.2% in February

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 5,110,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,517,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,391,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45. BP has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

BP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Institutional Trading of BP

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,574 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 388,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BP by 52.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 375,191 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

