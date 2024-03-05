BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Up 19.2% in February

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 5,110,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
BP Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,517,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,391,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45. BP has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84.
BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.
BP Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.26.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BP
Institutional Trading of BP
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,574 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 388,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BP by 52.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 375,191 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BP
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
