BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Short Interest Up 6.5% in February

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 577,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of BRC

In other BRC news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851,018 shares in the company, valued at $49,476,419.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BRC by 106,550.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 479,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 479,475 shares in the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 19.9% in the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 411,231 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 68.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 152,793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. 15.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRC Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BRCC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,183. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $826.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.99. BRC has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.32.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Articles

